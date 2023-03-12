Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Management issues county-wide flood watch for March 14-15

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management has issued a flood watch for all of Santa Barbara County starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14 and lasting until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

Residents are advised by SBCOEM to avoid low-lying and flood-prone areas as well as places with standing or running water, such as ponds or creeks.

