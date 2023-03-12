Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Management issues county-wide flood watch for March 14-15

County of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management has issued a flood watch for all of Santa Barbara County starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14 and lasting until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

Residents are advised by SBCOEM to avoid low-lying and flood-prone areas as well as places with standing or running water, such as ponds or creeks.

Interested in learning more? Visit readysbc.org for updates or sign up for ReadySBC alerts here.

