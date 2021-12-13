100-foot tree falls onto Los Alamos garage

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. - A large tree crashed onto a garage in Los Alamos Monday evening.

It happened around 6:55 p.m. on the 200 block of Shaw Street.

Strong wind and heavy rain knocked the 100-foot tree down onto the detached garage as well as a 20-foot travel trailer that was parked next to the garage.



https://twitter.com/sbcfireinfo/status/1470603543077814275?s=21

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the area along with county public works employees.

Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli said on Twitter that the adjacent property was evacuated because parts of the tree were still unstable.

Despite the damage to the trailer and garage, no injuries were reported.