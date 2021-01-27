Montecito area front country braces for stormy weather with large debris basins in place

Weather News

MONTECITO, Calif. - The area devastated by a deadly mudflow in 2018 is ready to handle the long stream of wet weather coming in from the Pacific Ocean this week. It may be the biggest test in three years.

Montecito creeks have been cleared out in anticipation of a busy winter season with crews working inside debris basins and creek corridors for months.

Now a series of storms is lining up to come ashore.

So far it is leaning to the north of the Ventura, Carpinteria and Santa Barbara area. More impacts are in the Santa Ynez Valley to Monterey.

The only other storm of significance this winter was on December 27-28. That was a powerful punch that hit and moved on. Rain and hail came with it.

This latest pattern began Saturday with rain, hail and graupel. Some elevations higher than 3000 feet had snow.

The remainder of the week will put the Central Coast to a test especially if the low pressure system parks itself and sends many inches of rain into local communities.

Special equipment has been set up on creek and river passages to monitor the water flow and if there's any debris blocking the runoff.

Normally it takes several inches of rain to saturate the hills before a dangerous runoff takes place.

