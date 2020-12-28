First big winter storm rips up dining area, floods streets and drops hail on the Central Coast

Weather News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The fierce hail storm that hit Sunday night along the Santa Barbara County coastline marked the sharp break in a very dry December.

By morning more than 1.5 inches of rain had fallen on San Marcos Pass.

Rain was loaded with pockets of hail hitting around 10 p.m. Sunday night, pounding on rooftops and decks throughout downtown.

The surging overnight rain sent debris into storm drains. Some clogged and water gushed over the curb and into businesses. On De la Vina at Mission the Happy Laundry was impacted with dirt and water that got through the doors.

By morning the drain was open but signs warning of flooding were still in place.

On Helena St. by the waterfront and Funk Zone, a large white awning to cover the dining area was lifted by the storm and twisted up. It landed a half a block away. Part of the aluminum structure broke a window at the Beach House surf and swim wear business.

A local resident names Hoop was there about 2 a.m. and said that's when things started shifting.

The parklets on State Street in the new promenade held up well with no serious flooding.

City officials say there was minor flooding in Santa Barbara. Public works crews have been responding to several calls for service.

On Chapala Street near Los Olivos, a significant hail storm passed through Sunday night leaving what looked like snow on the ground Monday morning. For Santa Barbara, a stunning site for residents. The quantity was enough to make snowballs. Some residents walking their dogs said they had never seen anything like it on the surface streets in the city, that stuck around so long.

In Northern Santa Barbara County there was a minor landslide on the Harris Grade. A vehicle accident was also reported in the same area.

Flooding was also reported in the area of Donovan and Broadway.

Watch tonight on KEYT NewsChannel 3, KCOY NewsChannel 12 and KKF Fox 11 news.

(more video, photos and details will be added later today)