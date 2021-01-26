Thousands of sandbags are being scooped up on the Central Coast

Weather News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An all-out back bending effort is underway with residents, friends and workers all scooping up sand from public works yards to create a defense against the incoming storm.

There is a 25 bag limit for those loading their cars and trucks with sandbags.

Stacks of empty bags are at the sites in most cases, along with plastic scoopers to shovel the sand in. The rest is up to you. The bags are not pre-filled.

At the Santa Barbara yard on Yanonali Street, over 2000 sandbags had been filled by early afternoon.

The yard opened at 8 a.m.

The Montecito site at lower Manning Park was opened at 9 a.m. Last week two piles were out. Monday they were gone. Today they were replenished, but the demand was very high.

The South County yard is just past the entrance to the Sheriff's department off Calle Real on County Road.

For a list of some of the locations go to Santa Barbara County Public Works or the public works department web page in your area.