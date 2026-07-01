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Ventura County

Man detained for illegal dumping Tuesday found to have narcotics and weapons in his possession

Items recovered after a search of the vehicle on June 30, 2026.
Image courtesy of the Ventura Police Department
Items recovered after a search of the vehicle on June 30, 2026.
By
today at 11:33 am
Published 11:53 am

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – On Tuesday morning, a 48-year-old man was arrested for multiple crimes during a targeted enforcement of illegal dumping in the Santa Clara River bottom.

On June 30, around 8:41 a.m., officers part of a Patrol Task Force working to limit illegal dumping in the area of the 3700 block of Harbor Boulevard watched as a man, later identified as a 48-year-old, drove up to a locked gate in his truck, use bolt cutters to remove the lock, and then drive through the gate stated a press release Wednesday from the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, the 48-year-old was promptly detained for vandalism and trespassing and he was found to be carrying a concealed, loaded .38 caliber handgun under his shirt.

The 48-year-old also showed signs of being under the influence of fentanyl and methamphetamine and a search of his truck resulted in the discovery of large quantities of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, and the bolt cutters used earlier to remove the lock detailed the local police agency.

Officers arrested the man for multiple additional offenses including possession of controlled substances for sale, narcotics-related offenses and firearm violations after it was discovered that the 48-year-old is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition explained the Ventura Police Department.

The Ventura Police Department shared that despite targeted enforcement and routine City-managed cleanups, the issue of illegal dumping in the Santa Clara River persists and creates an elevated fire risk, restricts access for first responders, and can have notable environmental impacts.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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