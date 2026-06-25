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Ventura County

Jaime Torres of Santa Paula convicted of years-long abuse of girl he shared a home with

KEYT News
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today at 10:55 am
Published 11:05 am

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Jaime Torres of Santa Paula was convicted of child molestation after years of abusing a child he shared a home with in Oxnard and Santa Paula Wednesday.

On June 24, 2026, a Ventura County jury found Torres guilty of continuous sexual abuse, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and lewd acts on a child and found true both aggravating factors that the child was particularly vulnerable and that Torres took advantage of a position of power to perpetrate his crimes stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Between 2012 and 2018, Torres repeatedly molested the young girl he shared homes with in Santa Paula and Oxnard shared the local prosecutor's office.

The girl, who was under the age of 14 at the time of the abuse, reported the abuse to a trusted family member in 2019 noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Torres is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27 of this year where he faces a maximum of 31 years to life in state prison and he was remanded into custody following his conviction detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"I'm grateful to the jury for the time and care they devoted to this difficult and emotional case," shared Senior Deputy District Attorney Ben Moreno, who prosecuted the case. "Their verdict holds the defendant accountable for the harm he caused and brings long-overdue justice to the victim and her family. I hope it gives them the closure they deserve."

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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