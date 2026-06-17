Man Hospitalized After Chase and Officer-Involved Shooting Wednesday Morning

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – A wanted 28-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot by a police officer following a vehicle chase and collision with a police vehicle Wednesday morning.

On June 17, 2026, around 4:50 a.m., an officer spotted a vehicle in the area of Magnolia Street and C Street the officer recognized as a vehicle associated with a man with a felony warrant for his arrest shared a press release Wednesday from the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, the officer saw the vehicle commit a traffic violation and attempted a traffic stop before the driver took off and fled to the 3400 block Neap Place where the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a police vehicle.

The driver fled the scene of the collision on foot while being chased by an officer and, during a struggle between the two, an officer-involved shooting happened stated the Oxnard Police Department.

Law enforcement and medical responders provided aid to the man, later identified as a 28-year-old, and he was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center where he is currently listed in stable condition noted the Oxnard Police Department.

The involved officer suffered minor injuries during the incident added the local police agency.

In accordance with standard procedures for officer-involved shootings, the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation by the Department's Major Crimes Unit and the local District Attorney's Office noted the Oxnard Police Department.

The 28-year-old was arrested on his outstanding felony arrest warrant and will face additional charges pending the results of a law enforcement investigation added the Oxnard Police Department.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Robert Valenzuela at 805-385-8286 or through email at robert.valenzuela@oxnardpd.org.