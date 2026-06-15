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Ventura County

Lancaster Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure Incident at Moorpark High; More Victims Expected

KEYT
By
New
today at 5:00 pm
Published 5:29 pm

MOORPARK, Calif. (KEYT) – A 40-year-old Lancaster man was arrested for indecent exposure in connection with an incident in a parking lot at Moorpark High School Friday afternoon.

On June 12, around 3:38 p.m., deputies responded to Moorpark High at 4500 Tierra Rejada Road for an indecent exposure incident stated a press release Monday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies spoke with the victim who shared that a man, later identified as a 40-year-old Lancaster man, had exposed himself in the parking lot at Moorpark High School and had fled the scene before the arrival of law enforcement detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The victim and other witnesses were able to share physical descriptions of the suspect as well as a partial license plate for an involved vehicle noted the local sheriff's office.

Detectives used that information to identify the suspect and he was taken into custody and booked on a charge of indecent exposure before he posted his bail and left custody explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

As the investigation into the incident continued, investigators learned that the same man had attempted to or successfully made contact with "several different minors by various means" and he was arrested again and booked on a new charge of contacting a minor to commit a felony offense shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, investigators believe there may be additional minors contacted by the same man and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Moorpark Office at 805-532-2700.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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