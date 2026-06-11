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Ventura County

Simi Valley woman arrested for starting small vegetation fire near Mount McCoy Trailhead

KEYT
By
New
today at 11:22 am
Published 11:35 am

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 34-year-old Simi Valley woman was arrested near the Mount McCoy Trailhead Wednesday for starting a small vegetation fire nearby.

On June 10, around 11:16 p.m., officers responded alongside Ventura County Fire Department crews to the Mount McCoy Trailhead for a small vegetation fire stated a press release from the Simi Valley Police Department Thursday.

While on the scene, officers contacted a 34-year-old Simi Valley woman who shared she had started the fire because she was cold detailed the local police agency to Your News Channel.

The 34-year-old was arrested and booked at the Ventura County Main Jail for violating California Penal Code 452(c)–Unlawfully Causing a Fire noted the Simi Valley Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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