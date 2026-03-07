Willis Nichols convicted of multiple felonies including murder in connection with two shootings

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – Willis Nichols has been convicted of seven felony charges, including the first-degree murder of Adrian Sandoval, connected to two different shootings in Oxnard.

A Ventura County jury found Nichols guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, attempted murder, and three counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Multiple special allegations and aggravating factors were found to be true including that Nichols personally and intentionally discharged a firearm and that the manner in which the crimes were carried out indicated planning, sophistication, or professionalism added the county prosecutor's office.

On Dec. 24, 2021, Nichols opened fire in the Target parking structure at the RiverPark in Oxnard following a verbal altercation stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Nichols fired multiple rounds at a pickup truck as it attempted to leave the parking structure, hitting one victim multiple times and leaving them with severe injuries that required emergency surgery and almost hitting another occupant explained the District Attorney's Office.

On March 12, 2022, Nichols arrived at an underground party inside an abandoned Goodwill on Saviers Road and approached a group of attendees before opening fire at close range stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Three total people were hit by the gunfire including Adrian Sandoval, who was shot in the head and died at the scene shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

One of the other victims was hit in the abdomen and the other was struck in the chest and both of them survived their injuries detailed the county prosecutor's office.

Six days later, officers with the Oxnard Police Department located Nichols and he was apprehended after a short chase noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Nichols discarded a backpack during the pursuit which had a loaded Glock handgun with a distinctive blue laser sight and forensic analysis confirmed that cartridge casings recovered from the shooting at the underground party were fired from the same weapon.

Nichols is currently scheduled to be sentenced on April 6, 2026, where he faces a potential 159 years to life sentence in state prison, but due to his age at the time of the crimes, state law allows a chance for a youthful offender parole after 24 years explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Nichols in court during the reading of the verdict. Image courtesy of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"We appreciate the jury’s hard work in carefully considering the evidence involving six victims

across seven charges and the related allegations," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Theresa Pollara who prosecuted the case. "Willis Nichols has shown a pattern of serious criminal behavior, and we will be seeking a sentence that reflects the severity of the crimes he committed."