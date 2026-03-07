Skip to Content
Oxnard duo arrested trying to steal a vehicle in Port Hueneme while already in a stolen vehicle

March 7, 2026 10:31 am
Published 10:43 am

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KEYT) – Early Friday morning, two men were arrested while allegedly trying to steal a vehicle on Evergreen Lane in Port Hueneme by putting it onto a trailer hitched to an already stolen truck as officers arrived.

On March 6, at 3:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Evergreen Lane for a possible vehicle theft in progress stated a press release from the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Arriving officers found two Oxnard men, a 39-year-old and a 42-year-old, attempting to place a vehicle onto a trailer and both were detained at the scene detailed the Port Hueneme Police Department.

An investigation revealed that the duo had arrived to the scene with a trailer attached to a pick-up truck that was reported stolen out of Oxnard noted the Port Hueneme Police Department.

According to Port Hueneme Police, the 39-year-old had an existing warrant for his arrest in connection to a prior auto theft and the 42-year-old was found to be in possession of methamphetamine at the scene.

Both men were arrested for auto theft, attempted auto theft, and conspiracy to commit a crime shared the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Additionally, the 39-year-old was booked on his outstanding warrant and the 42-year-old was booked on an additional charge of drug possession explained the Port Hueneme Police Department.

If you have more information about this case, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mike Hamrick at 805-986-6541 or via email at mhamrick@cityofporthueneme.org.

