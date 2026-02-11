Jason Eil sentenced to eight years for multi-million dollar embezzlement from local textile company

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Jason Randall Eil of Thousand Oaks was sentenced to eight years in state prison in connection with the serial embezzlement of more than $3 million from a Moorpark-based textile business.

In late December of last year, Eil pleaded guilty to seven counts of grand theft and admitted to multiple special allegations including that he took advantage of a position of trust, his crimes involved planning, and that the scheme involved the theft of more than $500,000 detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Between 2011 and 2024, Eil was the full-time controller for family-owned textile company Reid Witlin Ltd. and from 2016 to 2024, he stole between $20,000 and $30,000 per month on average through serial acts of embezzlement explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Eil set up fraudulent business for himself using a similar name to Reid Witlin and then opened two bank accounts under the fictitious name.

Eil diverted more than $3.2 million in payments from customer of Reid Witlin Ltd. into his accounts and regularly manipulated business records so the company would not detect the missing revenue noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Mr. Eil manipulated his employers into believing he was loyal and trustworthy, which caused them

not to supervise or audit him with sufficient care," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Marc Leventhal who prosecuted the case. "His crimes are a lesson to all businesses to set up and follow procedures to prevent a rogue employee from taking advantage of them."