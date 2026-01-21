Christopher Lee Wiesner sentenced to six years for multiple felony domestic violence charges

OAK VIEW, Calif. (KEYT) – Christopher Lee Wiesner of Oak View was sentenced to six years in state prison after he was convicted of three felony domestic violence charges.

On Sep. 22, 2025, a Ventura County jury convicted the Oak View resident of inflicting corporal injury on a cohabitant, attempted aggravated mayhem, and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Wiesner assaulted a woman during multiple violent attacks inside their home on April 14, 2022.

He punched her so hard that she lost consciousness and he also strangled her over the course of the assaults detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Wiesner broke a glass picture frame and used a piece of glass to scratch the victim's cheek and the violent attacks continued into the morning of the following day until the woman escaped the home, found help, and reported the assaults explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Deputies responded to the home and took Wiesner into custody noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"This conviction reflects the victim’s remarkable courage and resilience in coming forward,

cooperating with the prosecution, and testifying at trial," shared Senior Deputy District Attorney Emily

Reber who prosecuted the case. "The victim’s strength and bravery were essential to holding the

defendant accountable for his acts of violence."