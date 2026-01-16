Man Staffing ordered to pay $650,000 for insurance violations over multiple years

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Temporary staffing agency Man Staffing LLC was ordered to pay $650,000 in civil penalties and restitution for not carrying workers' compensation insurance for employees from at least 2017 through 2023.

Man Staffing will pay $500,000 in civil penalties and $150,000 in restitution to the Uninsured Employer's Benefit Trust Fund and the company is required to obtain valid workers' compensation insurance and will face additional penalties if it does not comply with the conditions of the judgement detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Friday.

Additionally, the company is not allowed to rent, borrow, or use another company's insurance policy and is also permanently banned from working with the unlicensed entities and individuals it had previously attempted to obtain coverage explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Man Staffing’s refusal to obtain workers’ compensation insurance from licensed insurers shows a

blatant disregard for worker safety and a willingness to gain an unfair advantage over other staffing

companies that follow the law," noted Ventura County District Attorney Nasarenko.

From 2015 to 2023, Man Staffing LLC provided temporary workers to over a dozen businesses around Ventura County while promising its clients that workers were covered by workers' compensation insurance, but the company repeatedly avoided obtaining such coverage stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Between 2015 and 2018, Man Staffing created fake insurance certificates using stolen policy numbers and provided those documents to clients as proof of coverage detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The company also claimed to have insurance through unlicensed, out-of-state entities that are not allowed to issues workers' compensation policies in California added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

In one case, Man Staffing tried to contract with an organization that had already been ordered by the California Department of Insurance to stop conducting business in the state shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

From 2018 to 2023, Man Staffing claimed that it had obtained insurance coverage through several Professional Employer Organizations, many based out of Fresno, but employees were never insured through such organizations stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Man Staffing and its owners, Miguel Angel Navarro and his daughters, knew the company did not have insurance coverage and were repeatedly informed by attorney's representing injured workers that the claimed policies were fraudulent or were not applicable to Man Staffing employees.

To settle injury claims, the company was paying settlements directly to employees noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Man Staffing's website lists offices across Southern California and Nevada including an office at 2550 Vineyard Ave Suite 180 in Oxnard, California.

Your News Channel reached out for more information and a statement about Friday's judgement with Man Staffing's main line as well as the Oxnard Office and its response will be added to this article when it is received.