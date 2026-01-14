Oxnard man arrested in connection with Christmas Day shooting that hospitalized a teen

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – On Wednesday, a 24-year-old Oxnard man was arrested for attempted murder in connection with a Christmas Day shooting that left a teen in critical condition.

The 17-year-old who was shot was released from the hospital several days later shared the Oxnard Police Department in a press release.

On Dec. 25, 2025, around 9:05 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 600 block of A Street stated the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound and associated life-threatening injuries was located at the scene and he was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment in critical condition.

Investigators were able to gather enough evidence to identify the suspected shooter as a 24-year-old Oxnard man and on Jan. 14, he was arrested and booked on attempted murder detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Jared Schacher at 805-385-8287 or through email at jared.schacher@oxnardpd.org.

You can also report information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visiting here.