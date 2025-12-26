Oxnard teen in critical condition after Christmas night shooting on A Street

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – A 17-year-old from Oxnard is in critical condition after a shooting Christmas evening in the 600 block of A Street.

On Dec. 25, around 9:05 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 600 block of south A Street stated a press release from the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, responders found a 17-year-old with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and he was provided immediate medical aid before being transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information and the motive for the shooting remains unknown at this point in the investigation added the Oxnard Police Department.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Jared Schacher at 805-385-8287 or via email at jared.schacher@oxnardpd.org.

You can also share information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting their website here.