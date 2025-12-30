50-foot Fishing Vessel Hauled Out in Pieces Following Last Week’s Crash

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – The shattered remains of the Sea Dragon II fishing boat was picked up by a crew with TowBoatUS Ventura this week. They used heavy equipment, four-wheel drive vehicles and a truck.

On December 23rd, the vessel ran aground at Surfers Knoll. TowBoatUS Ventura, the Harbor Patrol and US Coast Guard responded. No one on board was hurt.



It was not able to be hauled back out, and it started breaking up with the recent storm, which created a maritime and environmental hazard.

