Ventura man arrested in connection with multiple assaults near Marina Park in late November

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 23-year-old Ventura man has been arrested in connection with multiple assaults near Marina Park on Nov. 30, 2025.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested the 23-year-old Ventura man who lives near where the assaults and robbery of a 70-year-old in Marina Park happened stated the Ventura Police Department in a press release.

On the morning of Nov. 30, officers were dispatched after a 70-year-old man reported he was held at gunpoint and assaulted 15 minutes earlier during a morning walk near the beachfront.

The man shared with police that two men approached him, one pulled out what appeared to be a handgun, and they demanded money, but after he explained he didn't have any, the duo forced him to the ground and kicked him in the head multiple times detailed the Ventura Police Department.

One of the men took the victim's keys, but did not take his car and instead left in what was described in November as a light-colored sedan shared the Ventura Police Department.

Detectives learned during their investigation that another person had been assaulted in the same area around the same time and both victims provided similar descriptions of the suspects and video footage from the surrounding neighborhood showed a light-colored sedan in the area before and after both attacks noted the Ventura Police Department.

After the initial announcement of the two assaults on Nov. 30, another victim came forward and reported being shot with a BB gun added the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, a review of video surveillance and other investigative tools resulted in the identification of both the 23-year-old arrested Tuesday and another man considered a person of interest in the investigation.

The 23-year-old was booked into the Ventura County Jail on the following charges: