Cesar Manuel Zavala of Simi Valley accepts plea deal after the attempted murder of his girlfriend

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – Cesar Manuel Zavala of Simi Valley pled guilty to the attempted murder of his girlfriend as part of a plea agreement that includes six years in state prison.

Earlier this month, Zavala pled guilty to a charge of attempted murder and the two counts of the use of a deadly weapon as well as several aggravating factors including that he was armed during the crime and engaged in violent actions that posed a serious danger to the public stated the Simi Valley Police Department in a press release Tuesday.

During his arraignment in late November, Zavala pled not guilty to all charges and was served with a criminal protective order prohibiting him from contacting the victim in this case.

On Nov. 23, officers responded to the emergency room at Simi Valley Hospital for a reported domestic violence-related assault and spoke with a women who had multiple visible injuries detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, the woman shared that the injuries were caused by her boyfriend, 40-year-old Cesar Zavala, and he was arrested at his Simi Valley home where he was initially uncooperative before surrendering the officers.

Zavala remains in custody without bail is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 8, 2026, added the Simi Valley Police Department.