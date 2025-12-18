Uber driver Simranjit Singh Sekhon charged with sexual assault of unconscious Camarillo woman

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Simranjit Singh Sekhon of Bakersfield has been charged with the rape of an unconscious woman he was driving home while working as an Uber driver.

Sekhon is also facing the aggravating factor that the survivor was particularly vulnerable and he made his first court appearance Wednesday where he pled not guilty stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Nov. 27, around 1 a.m., Sekhon picked up a 21-year-old woman outside a bar in Thousand Oaks while working as an Uber driver with the destination of the woman's home in Camarillo shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was intoxicated and fell asleep during the ride noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, after the trip should have ended, Sekhon continued to drive the unconscious woman around Camarillo and sexually assaulted her.

Following an investigation into the allegations by the Sheriff's Office, Sekhon was arrested in Los Angeles County on Dec. 15 added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Sekhon is next scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Dec. 29, 2025, for an early disposition conference and he remains in custody with bail set at $500,000 detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.