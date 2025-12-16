Jose Zavala of Fillmore sentenced to 100 years for the molestation of two children

FILLMORE, Calif. (KEYT) – Jose Zavala of Fillmore was sentenced to 100 years to life in state prison, the maximum sentence available, for the continuous sexual abuse of two children he knew through family.

On Nov. 10 of this year, Zavala was found guilty by a Ventura County jury of three counts of lewd acts on a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse as well as several special allegations including that he took advantage of a position of trust and that the survivors were particularly vulnerable.

Zavala molested two children, one was six and the other was ten when the abuse started in 2019, regularly over several years noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

He gained access to the children through a family relationship added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

In 2023, both survivors shared the abuse with mandated reporters who then reached out to law enforcement detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"The imposition of the maximum sentence is warranted by the extreme and horrifying nature of

these crimes," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Michael Kern who prosecuted the case. "It further sends an unmistakable message that abuse of this kind will not be tolerated in our community."