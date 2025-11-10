Jabari DeShields of Simi Valley charged with five felony counts of lewd acts on two children

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – On Monday, Jabari Emil DeShields was charged with five felony counts of lewd acts on a child.

DeShields entered a plea of not guilty to all charged counts during his arraignment in Ventura County Superior Court Monday stated a press release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, DeShields is accused of meeting two 14-year-old girls at a Simi Valley business and then engaging in lewd acts in his van and at a nearby hotel on multiple occasions.

A community member notified the Simi Valley Police Department about suspicious activity at a local park after they saw one of the survivors exit DeShield's van shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

DeShields was arrested in connection with the allegations on Nov. 6, 2025.

At the time of his arrest, DeShields was working as an assistant basketball coach at Simi Valley High School added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

He has been placed on administrative leave shared the Simi Valley Unified School District at the time of DeShields' arrest.

DeShields is currently scheduled to appear for an early disposition conference on Nov. 21, 2025, and he remains in custody with bail set at $20,000 detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation into DeShields is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Kellyn King at 805-583-6913.