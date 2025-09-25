Woman struck and killed by Amtrak train north of Oxnard Transit Center Thursday morning

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – An adult woman was struck and killed by an Amtrak train north of the Oxnard Transit Center on East Fourth Street Thursday morning.

On Sep. 25, around 9:12 a.m., officers were dispatched for a pedestrian versus a train call at the Oxnard Transit Center in the 200 block of East Fourth Street stated a press release from the Oxnard Police Department Thursday.

Officers arrived to discover that an adult women had been struck by an Amtrak train several hundred feet north of the Transit Center and sustained significant injuries detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

The woman was declared dead at the scene added the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, the Ventura County Medical Examiner took custody of the still-unidentified woman and Amtak Police assumed control of the investigation.

If you have any additional information about this fatal incident, you are asked to contact Sgt. Martin Cook with the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or through email at martin.cook@oxnardpd.org or Amtrak Police Officer Travis Henry at 805-335-3231 or through email at travis.henry@amtrak.com.