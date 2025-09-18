Omar Hernandez Ruiz sentenced 35 years to life for conspiring to transport drugs while in prison

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Omar Hernandez Ruiz of Santa Paula was sentenced to 35 years to life in state prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to a felony count of conspiring to transport methamphetamine while already serving a 156 year sentence in state prison.

Ruiz also admitted to all charged special allegations and aggravating factors on Aug. 18, 2025, including that he had two prior strike convictions and that he committed the crime on behalf of a criminal street gang shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Thursday.

The 38-year-old was already serving a 156 year to life prison sentence for a 2013 Santa Paula murder at California State Prison Centinela when the crimes were committed.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Ruiz coordinated the transportation of large quantities of drugs using several co-conspirators while incarcerated from September 2024 through November 2024.

On Nov. 14, 2024, one of Ruiz's co-conspirators was pulled over for speeding by Ventura County Sheriff's deputies and arrested with over nine pounds of methamphetamine detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Ruiz was transported to Ventura County Jail on Aug. 11 to face his new charges noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"The complex criminal enterprise that Ruiz was running from prison underscores the threat to public safety he presents even while incarcerated," explained Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Leija who prosecuted the case. "When he returns to state prison, we hope this sentence puts an end to his ability to orchestrate criminal activity from behind bars."