Skip to Content
Ventura County

Fillmore man arrested for arson and hate crime

KEYT
By
today at 10:39 am
Published 10:51 am

FILLMORE, Calif. (KEYT) – A 41-year-old Fillmore man was arrested Thursday in connection with an arson on Aug. 20 of this year that is believed by law enforcement to have been a hate crime.

On Aug. 20, around 1:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Fourth Street in Fillmore for a car on fire stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Friday.

Arriving deputies found a severely damaged vehicle that had been intentionally set on fire and investigators learned that the victim had been a target for vandalism in the past that was, "likely motivated by their race" shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, over the following weeks of investigation, a 41-year-old Fillmore man was identified as the suspect and on Sep. 11, detectives arrested the man outside his Fillmore home in the 200 block of East Telegraph Road.

After the arrest, the Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau-Arson Unit executed a search of the 41-year-old's home and vehicle and additional evidence linking him to the arson was found detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Fillmore man was booked at the Sheriff's Pre-Trial Detention Facility on charges of arson and violation of civil rights by damaging property and the 41-year-old remains in custody pending a court appearance noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office here.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
arson
fillmore
hate crime
hate crime enhancement
KEYT
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content