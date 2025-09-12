Fillmore man arrested for arson and hate crime

FILLMORE, Calif. (KEYT) – A 41-year-old Fillmore man was arrested Thursday in connection with an arson on Aug. 20 of this year that is believed by law enforcement to have been a hate crime.

On Aug. 20, around 1:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Fourth Street in Fillmore for a car on fire stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Friday.

Arriving deputies found a severely damaged vehicle that had been intentionally set on fire and investigators learned that the victim had been a target for vandalism in the past that was, "likely motivated by their race" shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, over the following weeks of investigation, a 41-year-old Fillmore man was identified as the suspect and on Sep. 11, detectives arrested the man outside his Fillmore home in the 200 block of East Telegraph Road.

After the arrest, the Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau-Arson Unit executed a search of the 41-year-old's home and vehicle and additional evidence linking him to the arson was found detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Fillmore man was booked at the Sheriff's Pre-Trial Detention Facility on charges of arson and violation of civil rights by damaging property and the 41-year-old remains in custody pending a court appearance noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office here.