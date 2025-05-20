Simi Valley man arrested for street racing after fleeing from officers Monday evening

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – An 18-year-old Simi Valley man was arrested after a high speed, multi-county chase that started when an officer spotted two vehicles racing each other on State Route 118 Monday evening.

On May 19, around 10:14 p.m., officers were conducting traffic enforcement at a known meet-up location in Simi Valley when an officer saw two vehicles in a street race on State Route 118 stated a press release from the Simi Valley Police Department Tuesday.

According to Simi Valley Police, an officer tried to stop one of the vehicles near the intersection of Rocky Peak Road and State Route 118, but the driver turned off their headlights and accelerated to speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Officers began a pursuit of the vehicle that eventually reached into Los Angeles where the driver collided with a vehicle near Osborne Street and San Fernando Road which caused minor property damage, but no injuries were reported detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

The Simi Valley Police Department shared that officers with the Los Angeles Police Department provided aerial support and the pursuit ended when the suspect, later identified as an 18-year-old Simi Valley man, voluntarily surrendered near West Burbank Boulevard just off of Interstate 5.

The 18-year-old was arrested and booked at the Ventura County Main Jail on the following charges:

VC 2800.2(a)-Felony Evading a Peace Officer

VC 20002(a)-Hit and Run

VC 23109(a)-Engaging in a Speed Contest

The vehicle the teen was racing was impounded for 30 days under the authority of VC 23109.2 added the Simi Valley Police Department.