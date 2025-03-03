Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by a Nissan Sentra on Gonzales Road Sunday

OXNARD, Calif. – A still unidentified pedestrian is in critical condition after he was struck by a Nissan Sentra in the 1600 block of East Gonzales Road near the Rose Ranch Shopping Center Sunday evening.

On March 2, around 9:30 p.m., first responders were called to the area near Gonzales Road and Rose Avenue for a pedestrian-involved traffic collision stated a press release Monday from the Oxnard Police Department.

Arriving officers discovered that a burgundy Nissan Sentra had hit a pedestrian who had significant injuries as a result and he was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he remains in critical condition shared the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, a preliminary investigation shows that the Nissan was eastbound on Gonzales Road when it collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk.

The Oxnard resident driving the Nissan remained on the scene and cooperated with responding officers and neither excessive speed nor impairment from drugs or alcohol appeared to have been a contributing factor in the incident explained the Oxnard Police Department.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Coordinator Alvaro Pulido at 805-385-7749 or through email at alvaro.pulido@oxnardpd.org.