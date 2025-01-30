Oxnard Police seek Public Assistance locating At Risk Missing Elderly Man

OXNARD, Calif. – On January 29th, 74-year-old Jesus Contreras was last seen at his residence on the 1200 block of South H St in Oxnard. He has not been located since.

The elderly Oxnard resident suffers from dementia and it was not known where he was heading.

The Oxnard Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating Mr. Contreras.

Jesus Contreras

Mr. Contreras is 5’-10” tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

He is believed to be wearing a dark blue hat with the letter “T” on it, a white plaid jacket, and black sweatpants. He is 74-years-old with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Mr. Contreras and his whereabouts is asked to call the Oxnard Police Department’s Communications Center at (805) 385-7740.