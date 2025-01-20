Skip to Content
Oxnard police arrest shooting suspect after incident early Monday

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department arrested a shooting suspect after three victims had gunshot wounds around 2:00 a.m. Monday at the Q-Club Sports Lounge.

The 30-year-old Camarillo man fled in a white sedan driven by someone else after he shot a 33-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman in their right legs as well as a 28-year-old man in his right arm, according to the OPD.

All three injuries weren't life-threatening and all were in stable condition as OPD investigators took over the case.

The getaway driver in the crime was arrested for DUI and the passenger was arrested for the shooting and later identified, according to the OPD.

The Camarillo man was then arrested for three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Ventura County Jail, detailed the OPD.

Those with additional information should contact the following number and for anonymous crime tip submissions, visit the Ventura County Crime Stoppers website.

