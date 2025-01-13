Oxnard man arrested in connection with social media-based narcotics sales

OXNARD, Calif. – A 22-year-old Oxnard man was arrested after he offered to sell cocaine to an undercover detective while being investigated for selling narcotics on social media platforms.

In September of 2024, a 22-year-old Oxnard man was identified as an operator of various social media accounts that were being used "to advertise and coordinate drug transactions within Ventura County" stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release Monday.

During the course of the investigation, the 22-year-old offered to sell cocaine to an undercover detective added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives got a search warrant for the residence of the 22-year-old in the 100 block of Cedar Street and on Dec. 19, 2024, detectives executed the warrant and arrested the Oxnard man explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the man attempted to hide a loaded, unserialized gun by throwing it onto the roof during the search of the property.

A search of the home revealed over three ounces of cocaine, more than 3,000 alprazolam pills, over seven pounds of dried marijuana, almost two pounds of concentrated flavored cannabis, over one hundred flavored nicotine vape pens, and one loaded and unserialized handgun mentioned above detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 22-year-old was booked on multiple narcotics and firearm-related violations including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful transfer of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and an offer to sell a controlled substance stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.