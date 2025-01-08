Nathaniel Wills sentenced to 15 years and five months for 2021 DUI crash that caused a death

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Wednesday, Nathaniel Wills of Los Angeles was sentenced to 15 years and five months in state prison for a DUI crash that resulted in the death of his passenger and injured two others in January of 2021.

In September of 2024, Wills was found guilty of driving on a suspended license for prior DUI convictions, but the jury was deadlocked on all other charged counts, including his murder charge, and a mistrial was declared shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

After the mistrial declaration, Wills pled guilty on Nov. 15, 2024, to the following charged counts and admitted to 17 special allegations and aggravating factors:

Charged Counts

PC 191.5(a)-Gross Vehicular Manslaughter

VC 23153(a)-DUI of Alcohol Causing Injury

VC 23153(b)-Driving with a BAC 0.08 Percent Causing Injury

Special Allegations and Aggravating Factors

PC 191.5(d)-Gross Vehicular Manslaughter

PC 1192.8(a)-Serious Felony

CRC 4.421(a)(1)-Crime Involved Great Violence

CRC 4.421(b)(2)-Defendant has Prior Convictions

CRC 4.421(b)(3)-Defendant has Served a Prior Prison Term

VC 23566-Prior DUI Conviction

PC 12022.7(a)-Great Bodily Injury in Commission of a Felony

VC 23558-Caused Bodily Injury or Death to More than One Victim

Previously Convicted Count

VC 14601.2(a)-Driving with a Suspended License for Prior DUI Conviction

On Jan. 27, 2021, Wills was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a large tree stump at Rose Avenue and Cesar Chavez Drive in Oxnard shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the passenger in the vehicle, later identified as Leon Parks, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers in the vehicle were transported with major injuries and ultimately survived added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Wills was also transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment and was later arrested by officers from the Oxnard Police Department on March 9, 2021 explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Before the January 2021 crash, Wills had four DUI convictions where he was given a Watson advisement, a warning given to California drivers convicted of DUI that informs them that if they drive under the influence and their choice results in someone's death, they could be charged with murder stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Impaired driving is incredibly dangerous to everyone on the road," said Deputy District Attorney Jillian Ewan who prosecuted the case. "This was a preventable tragedy. Wills knew that his conduct was dangerous and continued to drive impaired, resulting in the death of Leon Parks and injuring his other passengers. The District Attorney’s Office is committed to holding impaired drivers accountable to reduce these senseless tragedies."