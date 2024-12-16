Capsized squid boat north of Ventura Harbor awaiting barge-based recovery

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – All four crew members of the Net Effect were rescued from their capsized vessel on Friday, but the mission to lift the flipped boat is still underway.

On Friday, the squid boat capsized just outside of the Ventura Harbor and a passing vessel was able to help the four crew members out of the dangerously cold waters.

Two of those crew members were hospitalized after the incident.

On Monday, the capsized drum-seiner has a barge staged alongside it, standing by to raise the boat on Tuesday updated the U.S. Coast Guard.

The image below, courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard, shows the awaiting barge and capsized squid boat that will be joined by other recovery vessels to prevent the potential spread of fuel.

On Friday, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed that the squid vessel had successfully discharged the squids from its hold at the harbor and dumped the associated squid ink at a safe distance from shore before the incident and it does not pose a risk to the surrounding environment.