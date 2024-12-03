The Camarillo Outlets unveils a new mural celebrating Spirit and Heritage

CAMARILLO, Calif. – A brand new mural is being revealed at the Camarillo Outlets today in the Main Court. The mural was a collaborative project between Visit Camarillo, local artist Bailey Huerta, and muralist Aihuani Joedicker.

Titled the Canvas of Camarillo, the collaboration drew inspiration from Camarillo’s idyllic weather, scenic landscapes, rich cultural legacy, and iconic symbols.

The Camarillo White Horse and the historic Camarillo Ranch House, take center stage, celebrating both the area’s agricultural roots and its growth into a modern community.

The Camarillo White Horse is a rare breed native to the area, symbolizing the legacy of Adolfo Camarillo, where the city gets its name.

“This mural is more than just an artwork; it’s a reflection of Camarillo’s legacy and welcoming spirit,” said Yuliana Gonzalez, Executive Director of Visit Camarillo. “We’re thrilled to partner with Camarillo Premium Outlets to create a piece that both celebrates our history and enhances the visitor experience through immersive public art. We hope visitors and residents alike find inspiration and make a plan to experience all that Camarillo has to offer.”

The mural will be unveiled and open to the public starting today, Dec. 3rd, and an event will be hosted featuring remarks from Camarillo Outlets’ Director of Marketing and Business Development, Elaine Kelly, and Visit Camarillo’s Executive Director, Yuliana Gonzalez at 3:30pm.

Visit Camarillo will launch a sweepstakes, encouraging both locals and visitors to capture their best selfie with the mural for a chance to win a Camarillo stay and shopping trip. To enter, snap a photo in front of the mural and submit a sweepstakes entry online for a chance to win. One winner will be selected every quarter.