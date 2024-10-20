Police find at-risk missing child in Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Su has been found.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Thousand Oaks police are asking for help searching for an 11-year-old at-risk boy who ran away from home near Laurelwood Dr. and Sanhurst Ave, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Andrew Su ran from his home after an argument with his mother and took off with a backpack with his Chromebook laptop, his homework and his flute.

He was last seen wearing a blue and red striped collar shirt, light gray pants and blue athletic shoes and left home without an known direction or destination, detailed the VCSO.

If found, please contact the VCSO or Detective Eisenhard.