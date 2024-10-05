Harvest Festival puts visitors in the holiday mood

VENTURA, Calif.-The Harvest Festival returned to the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

It's' also called the Original Arts and Crafts Show.

For many people visiting the show is a fall tradition.

Shoppers have a chance to buy original decorations for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and more.

Most people don't leave empty handed.

"I am buying a little glass pumpkin that I think is adorable and I love to collect pumpkins and I come here every year, love it," said shopper Patty Scharch.

Denise Villanueva had a variety of wreaths she made on display and for sale in the Vicki's Creations area.

"What I do is I get it in my head and I go back and make it, I kind of make my own thing and I pride myself on everything being original," said Villanueva.

It is one stop shopping for holiday decorations and presents.

Admission is $5 at the gate.

Kids 12 and under are free.

For more information visit https://harvestfestival.com