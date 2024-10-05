Harvest Festival puts visitors in the holiday mood
VENTURA, Calif.-The Harvest Festival returned to the Ventura County Fairgrounds.
It's' also called the Original Arts and Crafts Show.
For many people visiting the show is a fall tradition.
Shoppers have a chance to buy original decorations for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and more.
Most people don't leave empty handed.
"I am buying a little glass pumpkin that I think is adorable and I love to collect pumpkins and I come here every year, love it," said shopper Patty Scharch.
Denise Villanueva had a variety of wreaths she made on display and for sale in the Vicki's Creations area.
"What I do is I get it in my head and I go back and make it, I kind of make my own thing and I pride myself on everything being original," said Villanueva.
It is one stop shopping for holiday decorations and presents.
Admission is $5 at the gate.
Kids 12 and under are free.
For more information visit https://harvestfestival.com