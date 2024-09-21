Skip to Content
Four arrested for stabbings in Moorpark

today at 12:05 pm
Published 12:20 pm

MOORPARK, Calif. – Several agencies across Ventura County helped arrest four people in Moorpark for assaulting two adult males while stabbing one on Sept. 17, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at 11:47 p.m. on Sept. 7 as detectives found four Moorpark residents responsible for the stabbing, detailed the VCSO.

A 27-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 48-year-old man were arrested for the stabbings while another 26-year-old man was arrested for firearms violations, explained the VCSO.

All four suspects are awaiting court dates and remain in custody for various charges, according to the VCSO.

