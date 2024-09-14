Moorpark man charged with attempted murder after police standoff
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced William Cornelius Boer of Moorpark has been charged with two felony counts of attempted murder among others.
The 61-year-old was accused of turning on the gas to the stove and placing propane tanks inside his estranged wife's home Sept. 10 before barricading himself inside after igniting a lighter, according to the VCDAO.
Boer fired a weapon at law enforcement who arrived after his wife fled but later surrendered at 8:00 p.m. that night without incident or officer injury, detailed the VCDAO.
Boer remains in custody without bail and his arraignment will be held on Oct. 11 for the following charges:
Charges:
- (2 counts) PC 664/187(a) – Attempted murder
- PC 18740 – Possess, explodes, ignites any destructive device or explosive
- PC 455 – Attempt to burn
Special Allegations
Ventura County District Attorney's Office
- CRC 4.421(a)(8) – The manner in which the crime was carried out indicates planning, sophistication, and professionalism
- PC 12022.53(b) – Personal use of a firearm