Mild Friday, warmup begins

Rain showers are impacting the hills and mountains of southern Santa Barbara County & Ventura County Thursday evening but dry conditions across the region begin Friday as temperatures start to rise.

Dark storm clouds were visible for many communities east above our local valleys though mostly clear skies prevailed along the coast Thursday.

The large, unstable and cold storm system producing the local showers will move far enough way Friday to keep our rain chances minimal as high pressure builds in from the west this weekend.

It will be a lovely and sunny weekend locally with temperatures in the 70s.

We will experience slight cooling in northern communities on Monday before the heat peaks regionally Wednesday around 80 degrees.

We are staying warm and dry across through at least next Thursday.

