The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Building finally Getting its Leaks Sealed

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's not information leaks, but water leaks that are a concern at the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's building in downtown Santa Barbara.

The problems were detected a few years ago.

Now the work to seal the building has been funded and is underway.

Last week the scaffolding went up at the four story building on Santa Barbara Street. Right across from the main courthouse.

According to a county report on the project, it should be completed by the end of the year. The D.A.'s office remains open while the work is taking place.