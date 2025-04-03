Skip to Content
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Building finally Getting its Leaks Sealed

Work to fix water leaks is underway at the Santa Barbara District attorney building.
John Palminteri
Published 6:07 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's not information leaks, but water leaks that are a concern at the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's building in downtown Santa Barbara.

The problems were detected a few years ago.

Now the work to seal the building has been funded and is underway.

Last week the scaffolding went up at the four story building on Santa Barbara Street. Right across from the main courthouse.

According to a county report on the project, it should be completed by the end of the year. The D.A.'s office remains open while the work is taking place.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

