Local Principal Educates Kids about Farming with Chicken Coop at Monte Vista Elementary School

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local principal in Santa Barbara had always wanted a therapy dog on campus for his students.

But then his idea took a big right turn.

“It occurred to me, dogs aren't the only theraputic animal out there," said Principal Hans Rheinschild of Monte Vista Elementary School.

Thanks to encouragement from a parent, and his father – who is a life-long farmer, he created the first & only chicken coop on a Santa Barbara school campus.

From research to incubation, hatching to thoughtfully raising, Rheinschild shares the impact this 6th grade project has had on the kids of Monte Vista Elementary School.

