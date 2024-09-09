Rancho San Miguel Days held at Olivas Adobe Park

The park is located on the 4200 block of Olivas Park Drive in Ventura.

The free event honored the indigenous people from the coast and pioneers.

Dancers and musicians of all ages took part.

Visitors had a chance to go back in time during Rancho San Miguel Days.

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.