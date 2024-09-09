Skip to Content
Ventura County

Rancho San Miguel Days held at Olivas Adobe Park

Free Olivas Adobe event celebrates indigenous people and pioneers
VENTURA, Calif.-The historic Olivas Adobe Park held a celebration of history on Sunday.

Visitors had a chance to go back in time during Rancho San Miguel Days.

Dancers and musicians of all ages took part.

The free event honored the indigenous people from the coast and pioneers.

The park is located on the 4200 block of Olivas Park Drive in Ventura.

For information about upcoming events visit https://www.cityofventura.ca.gov/648/Olivas-Adobe-Historical-Park

Tracy Lehr

