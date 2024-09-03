Skip to Content
Three arrested for narcotics sales in Thousand Oaks

today at 9:12 pm
Published 9:17 pm

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Three people were arrested by the Thousand Oaks Directed Enforcement Unit (DEU) for selling narcotics, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

DEU detectives investigated and later arrested a 40-year-old and a 29-year-old man at their Thousand Oaks home and seized several drugs meant for sale, detailed the VCSO.

A 55-year-old man who was also at the residence was arrested for possession of controlled substances, explained the VCSO.

Both the 40-year-old and 29-year-old man were charged with possession of controlled substances for sale, transportation for sale of controlled substances and conspiracy, according to the VCSO.

