Wheels & Waves rolls into Channel Islands Maritime Museum parking lot

OXNARD, Calif.-The new Wheels & Waves car show rolled into the Channel Islands Harbor on the first Sunday morning in September.

A car that looked just like Tow Mater from the Disney's Cars greets car show guests.

"Thanks for coming out to the car show, why don't you come up and say hello," said Tow Mater.

The show on Blue Fin Circle outside the Channel Islands Maritime Museum (CIMM) included classic cars, woodie wagons, hot rods, VW bugs and more.

Some people dressed in car covered shirts.

Artist Barbara Freund showed off her car show inspired work

"My husband and son are big car enthusiasts, " said Freund, " So, I switched a little big from the landscape painting to do some things of car shows jut showing how people like to interact with these fun activities."

The show, sponsored by Fireball Tim Garage, Car Show Safari, Susan O'Brien of Re/Max, Central Coast Electric Boats, and CIMM ,also had a fire truck and police car.

A DJ playing music had his equipment in the back of a classic car show truck.

Wheels & Waves is going to be a regular event from 8- 10 a.m. on the first Sunday of each month.

And the price is right, it is free.