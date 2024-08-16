Wings Over Camarillo annual airshow takes flight this weekend

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Heads Up! This weekend is the 43rd annual Wings Over Camarillo Air Show and the Camarillo Wings Association shared the press release below with all the information you need to attend.

The Wings Over Camarillo Airshow is back for its 43rd annual event, set to take place on August 17-18, 2024, at the Camarillo Airport. This year's theme, "Saluting Test Pilots," pays homage to the brave individuals who have pushed the boundaries of aviation technology and safety.

Airshow gates open to the public at 9:00 a.m. on both days. The airport is located at 555 Airport Way, Camarillo, CA 93010. Tickets for this multifaceted event are available online at www.WingsOverCamarillo.com.

This multi-dimensional, family-oriented event will feature thrilling aerial performances, classic cars, food trucks, craft beer, a STEM pavilion, a Veterans Hangar, and much more.

This 43rd-anniversary event will feature a unique tribute to our military veterans that includes a recreation of wartime air combat with stunning pyrotechnics of fire and controlled explosions.

Military aircraft, past and present, will be on display for an up-close and personal one-of-a-kind experience.

This year, visitors can enjoy a Flight Line Preview from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and the pilots and crew will be on hand to answer any questions and talk about the unique history of the aircraft. Wings Over Camarillo is an event for the whole family!

John Lowe, President of CWA, stated, “We are very excited once again to host our local airshow. This year, we will salute Test Pilots. These dedicated professionals have pushed the boundaries of space and flight, helping to shape the aviation industry of today. We will have several of these unique pilots speaking about their experiences in the STEM pavilion, and they will also be our Grand Marshals. Every year, CWA has donated back to local nonprofits volunteering at our airshow, and so far, we have exceeded $700,000. This year’s Wings Over Camarillo promises to be more exciting than ever, with several new acts and the return of the Red Bull helicopter. To help with the environment, we are asking our visitors to consider carpooling. Shuttle service will be available from each of the designated parking lots. General admission tickets are also now on sale. For more information, go to our website, WingsOverCamarillo.com”.

About the Camarillo Wings Association: The Camarillo Wings Association is a 501(c)(3) all-volunteer, non-profit corporation promoting aviation and its heritage while inspiring youth with aviation-related programs, education, and leadership opportunities. The association produces the annual Wings Over Camarillo airshow in collaboration with the Commemorative Air Force Southern California Wing, Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 723, Ventura County Ninety-Nines, and the Ventura County Department of Airports. Since 2010, the Camarillo Wings Association has donated over $700,000 to local non-profits, promoting aviation and its heritage while inspiring youth with aviation-related programs, education, and leadership opportunities.

For more information or to become involved with the Camarillo Wings Association and the airshow, visit www.WingsOverCamarillo.com.