Owner of Camarillo senior facility arrested for financial elder abuse and identity theft

CAMARILLO, Calif. – An owner of We Care Senior Facility in Camarillo was arrested for financial abuse of an elder and identity theft Thursday.

In June, a resident at We Care Senior Facility noticed charges to her checking account that she did not authorize and she contacted Camarillo Police Department in response shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the arrest Monday.

During the investigation, several unauthorized transactions from the woman's account were used to make "personal financial payments" on behalf of the 36-year-old owner of the facility as well as the owner's wife and his father detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Aug. 8, a search warrant was served by multiple law enforcement agencies at the care facility and the owner's residence stated Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The owner and his wife were met by law enforcement at the elder care facility and the owner was arrested and booked on violation of PC 368(d)(1)-Financial Elder Abuse and PC 530.5(a)-Identity Theft explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, based on the investigation into the incident, the owner was determined to have been the one responsible for the unauthorized transactions out of the tipster's account.

If you or anyone you know was a resident at We Care Senior Facility within the last three years and believe you may have been the victim of a crime, please contact the Camarillo Investigations Bureau at 805-388-5100.