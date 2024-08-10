Ventura County Fair Rodeo fills stands with fans

VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura County Fair Rodeo is filling the arena stands on the final weekend of the fair.

Trick riders had fans in awe of their skills on Friday night.

The announcer said some have performed stunts in "Yellowstone" and other shows.

Cowgirls are competing in barrel racing each day.

The Rodeo is put on by the Flying U Rodeo company out of Marysville.

The crowd cheered the competitors on as they raced around three barrel and then raced to the gate.

They had some close times.

Lucia LaVere, 10, is rodeo fan.

"I really love the fair because it is a family tradition and I like the barrel racing.

Her little sister Lorenza, 6, said she like to watch the young bull riders.

Many of the Rodeo riders are working to qualify for major competitions.

The rodeo opened with 4H kids unfurling a giant flag.

This year, the fair required $8-10 tickets for designated seats.

They go on sale an hour before each rodeo.

The rodeo's final shows are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information visit https://venturacountyfair.org