Man arrested for commercial burglary in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura Police Department arrested a man for commercial burglary at the San Buenaventura Mission on Aug. 8.

The 59-year-old forced his way through a window to an interior office and damaged multiple rooms in the office along with stealing property belonging to staff, according to the VPD.

The suspect was seen on video cameras on the property and record checks revealed two warrants for his arrest and another felony for failing to appear in court for a prior burglary arrest, detailed the VPD.

A patrol officer found the man at 1:35 on the same day of the robbery wearing the same clothes from the video footage and was found in possession of property belonging to the mission staff, explained the VPD.

The 59-year-old was arrested, taken and booked into the Ventura County Jail for his active warrants and for a commercial burglary charge.