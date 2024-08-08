Oxnard teen arrested for robbery after investigation

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department arrested an 18-year-old Oxnard resident Thursday after an armed robbery from Aug. 1.

Officers investigated a report from a 17-year-old who got robbed on a Gold Coast Transit Bus last week and served a search warrant Aug. 8, according to the OPD.

The 18-year-old was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail on robbery charges after evidence for the robbery was found at the 900 block of W. Gonzales Road from the investigation, detailed the OPD.

Those with information on the incident are asked to contact Detective Jared Schacher via email or phone.