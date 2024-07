Coaches and parents call it an exceptional accomplishment for the local youth program.

The games took place in San Diego in early July.

The Ventura Girls Fast Pitch eight and under Gold Team won the California State Games.

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.